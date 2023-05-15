QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $560,129.28 and $108,491.94 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.15221158 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87,213.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

