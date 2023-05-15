RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 7.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.38. 110,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 456,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $707.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the period.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

