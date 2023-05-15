Raymond James Lowers NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target to C$4.50

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NanoXplore Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

