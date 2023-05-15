Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

