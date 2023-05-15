Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 3,580 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $79,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 213,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 340,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average of $203.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

