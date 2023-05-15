Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 1,722,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. 109,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,251. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($98.42) to GBX 8,400 ($105.99) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($95.58) to GBX 7,840 ($98.93) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.23) to GBX 6,400 ($80.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($92.11) to GBX 7,500 ($94.64) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,528.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

