Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RGLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 77,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

