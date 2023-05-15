ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.73. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.