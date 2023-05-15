ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of RNW stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.73. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
