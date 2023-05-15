Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) recently:

5/15/2023 – CTI BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2023 – CTI BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/10/2023 – CTI BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2023 – CTI BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2023 – CTI BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – CTI BioPharma had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,290,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Get CTI BioPharma Corp alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at $4,279,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.