Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $99,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

QSR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.11. 115,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,452. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

