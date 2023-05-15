Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.30 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

