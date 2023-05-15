RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFACW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

