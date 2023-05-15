RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.39.

RNG opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

