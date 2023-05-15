Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $10,892.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

