RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,314,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $50.29 during trading on Monday. 2,324,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.