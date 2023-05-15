RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.23. 1,679,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,394. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

