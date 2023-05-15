RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

CRM traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,535. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

