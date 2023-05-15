RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $8.44 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,176,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.15. The company had a trading volume of 356,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,450. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

