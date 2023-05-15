RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

