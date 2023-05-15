RJA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RJA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.48 on Monday, hitting $239.29. 10,453,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,237,059. The company has a market cap of $613.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.40.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.