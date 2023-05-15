Robert W. Baird Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $4.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of GWH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

