Robert W. Baird Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $4.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
ESS Tech Price Performance
Shares of GWH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of ESS Tech
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.