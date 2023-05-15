Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,236 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

