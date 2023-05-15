ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Update

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ROC Energy Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition by 39.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 83,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

