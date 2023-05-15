Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,900 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.4 days.

Roche Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day moving average of $309.56. Roche has a 1 year low of $274.00 and a 1 year high of $350.94.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

