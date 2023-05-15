Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $272.70. 47,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.