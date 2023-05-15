Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) CFO Buys $24,570.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas D. Robertson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

RCKY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 66,061 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 63,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.