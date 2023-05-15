Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $461.71 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

