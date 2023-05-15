Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

RPRX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,154,000 after purchasing an additional 435,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

