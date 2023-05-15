Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.34. Sabre shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,047,358 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

