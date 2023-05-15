Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.34. Sabre shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,047,358 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Sabre Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Institutional Trading of Sabre
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
Featured Stories
