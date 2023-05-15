SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $10,911.82 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,234.83 or 0.99995652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03279576 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,808.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

