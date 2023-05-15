Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $290.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.50.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
Shares of ROK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.
Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
