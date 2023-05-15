Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $62.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

