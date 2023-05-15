Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sanmina Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,596. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

