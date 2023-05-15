Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 359,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $2,618,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.39. 670,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,548. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

