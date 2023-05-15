Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 326.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 517,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,253. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.