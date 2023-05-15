Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.54% of Lincoln Electric worth $44,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.00. 51,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

