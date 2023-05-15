Saturna Capital CORP Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $113,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 336,244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 745,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,403. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

