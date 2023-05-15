Saturna Capital CORP Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2,503.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,810 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after buying an additional 1,897,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

