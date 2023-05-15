Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $68,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $168.11. 187,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,857. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

