SBB Research Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SBB Research Group LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 5.8% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.53. 282,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

