SBB Research Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. 2,268,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.