SBB Research Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,897. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.93.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

