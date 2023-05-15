SBB Research Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $291,294,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 988,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,741. The company has a market capitalization of $433.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

