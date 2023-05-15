SBB Research Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $169.98. 1,874,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,445. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $150.45 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
