SBB Research Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,028. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock valued at $32,294,398. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.