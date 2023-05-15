ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in ScanSource by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 489,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $911,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 117,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

