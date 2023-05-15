Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 849,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

