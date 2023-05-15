Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.27.

SNDR opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

