Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,734. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
