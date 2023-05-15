Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,734. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scholastic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,099,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

