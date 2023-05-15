Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

